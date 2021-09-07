By Joyce Bibey

WHEELING—Bishop Mark Brennan will be the celebrant at a special Mass in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. Following Mass there will be a workshop to raise awareness of domestic violence in the Great Hall of Central Catholic High School.

While Bishop Brennan will be speaking about family peace and threats to it during his homily, the workshop after the Mass will feature presenters from local and national agencies.

The workshop presenters include representatives from Catholics for Family Peace and the Wheeling YWCA, along with Shelly Ernest, victim/witness coordinator of the Ohio County Prosecutor’s Office. In addition, B.L. Edmundson, a licensed outpatient mental health therapist certified in treatment of additions, and Erica Hartley, of Vance Presbyterian Church, will also speak and be on hand to answer questions.

Bishop Brennan was the featured homilist for the Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Mass last year organized by the national office of Catholics for Family Peace and the USCCB's Secretariat Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth. The purpose of these events is to inform the Catholic community on ways to promote family peace, prevent and respond to domestic abuse, provide resources, and encourage prayer

Bishop Brennan was the featured homilist for the Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Mass last year organized by the national office of Catholics for Family Peace and the USCCB’s Secretariat Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth. The purpose of these events is to inform the Catholic community on ways to promote family peace, prevent and respond to domestic abuse, provide resources, and encourage prayer for all families. The initiative provides education, resources, and research that help pastoral leaders, clergy, and parishioners recognize domestic abuse and respond with compassion. To learn more, please visit www.catholicsforfamilypeace.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any form of abuse, please know that there is hope, help, and healing. For information on local resources, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233; TTY: 800-787-3224.

The Oct. 10 program in Wheeling will also be shared on the Cathedral of St. Joseph’s Facebook page at https://www. facebook.com/wheelingcathedral and dwc.org.

Reservations are requested by calling (304) 975-3230.

