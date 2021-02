Martina Hart Photo Catechumens and their godparents are gathered at the Rite of Election at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston Feb. 21. During the service, candidates came forward to the altar to sign their names in the Book of the Elect. Bishop Mark Brennan then signed the book as well. The Rite of Election will also be held at St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. and at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.