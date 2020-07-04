By Babette Pascasio

WEST VIRGINIA—This summer, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will offer courses for Catechist Certification. The following courses are required and will be offered for those interested in certification: Introduction to Catechesis—the Ministry of Forming the Faith Lives of Children and Youth, Introduction to Prayer and Praying with Children—Communicating Our Lives with God Simply, Catholic Beliefs and Survey of Catholic Doctrine—the Creed and its Application to Our Lives, Introduction to Scripture—the Bible for Living, Jesus Christ—Lord and Savior of Our Lives, and the Seven Sacraments and Sacramental Living—Encountering Christ in Our Lives.

Each of the diocese’s six vicariates—Wheeling, Charleston, Martinsburg, Clarksburg, Beckley, and Parkersburg—has a schedule of courses, that will most likely be offered online via Zoom. Check for updates on this on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DWCFormationand Mission.

The Charleston, Martinsburg, and Clarksburg vicariates already held some Zoom sessions in June.

Courses to be offered in the Parkersburg Vicariate will be at St. Michael Parish in Vienna which will have Seven Sacraments and Sacramental Living course July 11. St. Margaret Mary Parish in Parkersburg will have Introduction to Prayer and Praying with Children July 12. St. Vincent de Paul Parish in New Martinsville will have Catholic Beliefs and Survey of Catholic Doctrine Aug. 1, and St. Matthew Parish in Ravenswood will offer Jesus Christ—Lord and Savior of Our Lives Aug. 2.

Next, in the Wheeling Vicariate, July 18 at Our Lady of Peace Parish in that city will have Introduction to Catechesis. St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling will have Catholic Beliefs and Survey of Catholic Doctrine July 19. Completing this month’s schedule will be the Beckley Vicariate as Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Oak Hill will have on July 25 Introduction to Prayer and Praying with Children, and another Zoom conference on Scripture July 26.

More trainings will be in the Charleston Vicariate at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston with Introduction to Scripture Aug. 8, and Ascension Parish in Hurricane on the Seven Sacraments and Sacramental Living Aug. 9. In the Clarksburg Vicariate, Holy Rosary Parish in Buckhannon will have Jesus Christ—Lord and Savior of Our Lives Aug. 15, and St. Brendan Parish in Elkins will have Introduction to Catechesis Aug. 16. In the Martinsburg Vicariate a Zoom session will be available Aug. 22, and Assumption of Our Lady Parish in Keyser will have Introduction to Prayer and Praying with Children. Visit the diocese’s website www.dwc.org for more information. These trainings will be Zoomed. For more information, updates or to register, call (304) 233-0880, ext. 374.

Since his appointment in January as the director of the Department of Faith Formation and Mission (now the new Department of Evangelization and Catechesis), Daniel Maul has been meeting the catechetical leaders of parish schools of religion and Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, RCIA programs for the diocese.

He explained, “the chancery seeks to empower parishes to direct their own faith formation programs and live it out, at the local level, the mission given to us by Jesus Christ.”

Over all, he has visited 23 parishes. Before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19, he was able to meet staff at a rate of two parishes a week.

When asked about the needs of the parishes and the people, he said, “Now, the parishes specifically need good leadership. The people outside of the church need to know of the good things taking place in our parishes. [Church members] need to learn how to better communicate their goodness and their good works…”

Some of the areas he has helped in have been “…primarily to get to know the parish catechetical leaders, listening to their stories, hearing their needs, and commiserating with them about the blessings and challenges of parish ministry in the areas of evangelization and catechesis,” he added, “I’ve tried to share good ideas and resources, make suggestions, discuss models and methods of ministry, provide inspiration, give commendation, make them aware of the ways in which the diocese is trying to support them, and be a sounding board for them to which to vent.”

In his talks with people he has met, he said, they want to know their faith better, in order to be able to share it with others and inspire them to love and serve our Lord Jesus Christ. While the church “has to serve the people…bring love to God’s suffering people. That’s an essential part of the mission given to the church by Jesus Christ.”

In speaking with the directors of Religious Education (DRE), he has found their desire to minister to more families, adults, children. The DREs must find new ways, he said, to “draw the people in and what exactly to do with them to keep them coming back.”

He referred to the models of ministry such as the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, Bible study, faith-sharing groups for the adults, catechesis for the children, youth ministry for teens, RCIA, and community service. With all that is offered within a church, some parishes have not seen the abundance of people (this was before the coronavirus started) as hoped.

Church staff would like to see parishioners returning, being an active member, and helping with different ministries. “It’s highly beneficial to people to be part of a parish in this life, not just for the next—but so many people don’t know it. They don’t know what God can do for them, through the ministry of the church..,” he commented.

Because of the effects of the coronavirus this year, many Christians have given their messages on TV, radio, and Internet about their concerns. When asked about what Catholics in West Virginia should do? Maul responded, “Christ told Peter to found a church, and a church is a community of people living out their faith in unity…Christ came to fulfill people’s earthly needs—people need to be seen, heard, touched, held, listened to, walked with and be enveloped in a community of love. I don’t think the Internet affords us the opportunity to love people as Christ loved people. We’ve got to get back to live and in-person ministry as soon as possible.”

For those who just don’t quite know yet what ministry to take part in, there are other areas to help with. Gardeners can bring their beautiful flowers for the altar or to decorate the social hall.

Just by playing their piano, flute, or violin instrumentalists and vocalists with their gifted singing voices can soothe so many souls just sitting at the pews searching for spiritual help. However, because of COVID-19 concerns, choirs are limited at this time.

Since taking office in January, Maul has not been able to have regular communication with the youth and young adult population. However, during his previous role as director of Religious Education at an Illinois urban parish, he worked with them very often.

Remembering his days with them, he remarked, “Young people are immature and make mistakes; they admit it. But, they need a community that accepts them—sin and all—supports them, will help and guide them, and won’t give up on them. The youth are out there, who need a community to love and support them, and only a community rooted in the love of God and love of neighbor can truly do that…”

Look more closely at parish life and make a difference for your family, others, and yourself. If interested in the catechist training, join this summer.

