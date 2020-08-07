WHEELING—The Diocese of Wheeling Charleston is partnering with VLCFF to offer this hybrid Internet-based, distance-learning program that supports both catechists and those seeking to deepen their faith. The cost of this course is paid for by the diocese.

From Aug. 30 to Oct. 6, Introduction to Scripture as part of the catechetical certification process through VLCFF will be offered. This particular course is being offered as a hybrid model. It will make use of all the advantages of the Internet-based course (discussion boards, electronic materials, etc.), plus meet weekly via Zoom for face-to-face discussion and formation, facilitated by Dr. Rodica Stoicoiu. If you are interested in catechetical certification or just want to learn more about your faith, here is a chance to learn with folks from around the diocese.

For more information or to register for the course, please contact Jeanne McKeets in the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis at jmckeets @dwc.org. or 304-233-0880, ext. 374.