Canons Regular Offer Masses, Vespers, and More Live on Facebook

CHARLES TOWN—The Canons Regular of the New Jerusalem are Augustinian monastic priests who observe the full Divine Office in choir each day. This beautiful community is in Charles Town and offers Masses, vespers, Dom Alban’s homilies and so much more livestreamed on its Facebook page. For information about visiting the priory or about Masses, call the priory at (304) 724-6995, or e-mail guestmaster@canons regular.com. More information about the Canons Regular of the New Jerusalem can be found on their website at: www.canons regular.com.