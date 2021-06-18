Camp Carlo Ready to Welcome Youth

Still Time to Register for This Summer’s Camps with Reduced Rate

By Colleen Rowan HUTTONSVILLE—Camp Carlo is ready to open for the 2021 summer season. With its motto “Cum Ipso in monte” (With Him on the mountain), Camp Carlo is located in Huttonsville in Randolph County offering kids camping and summertime fun and the chance to grow in their Catholic faith amid the beauty of God’s creation. “The staff here at Camp Carlo are incredibly excited to welcome the youth of our diocese to camp this summer,” said Camping Director Riley Keaton. “Counselors have been working diligently to plan the summer of a lifetime, getting the pool up and running, helping the horses settle in, and so much more. Personally, I can’t wait to see everyone in God’s good time.” There is still time to register for camps: June 27th – July 3rd – rising 3rd graders to 5th graders; July 4th – July 10th – rising 6th graders to 8th graders; July 11th – July 17th – rising freshmen to seniors in high school; and July 18th – July 24th – a “catch all week” from 3rd grade thru 12th grade. Keaton said the rate has been reduced to $100. Backpacking, horse riding, and the swimming pool are among the amenities of the camp. Catholic youth will also have the chance to attend Mass and adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament, among other spiritual opportunities. Listed on Camp Carlo’s newly launched website are the goals of the camp: A faithful, family atmosphere which models love for one another; regular access to the Sacraments for Catholic youth; relationship-building with faithful Catholic peers, adult laity, consecrated, and clergy; opportunities to experience the adventure of creation; and regular faith formation “on the lives of our Lord, his mother, and his church.” In a letter earlier this year to parishes announcing the 2021 summer camping ministry, Director of Evangelization and Catechesis Daniel Maul said, “…Catholic youth will have a tremendous opportunity to deepen their faith, experience his (God’s) creation, and build lasting relationships with Catholic peers from across the state.” Assistant Director of Evangelization and Catechesis Jessica Petter explained that Camp Carlo, formerly Camp Bosco, is named after Blessed Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15. “He was a devout Catholic who went to Mass daily,” she said. “He was also a typical teenager, interested in the internet, YouTube, and video games. One of his projects was designing a website of Eucharistic miracles from around the world that is still up today! Carlo is a great example for today’s youth, he shows how holiness can be obtained in overcoming modern problems. It is our hope that young people will strengthen their Catholic identity at summer camp, rooted in what it means to be disciples of Christ, much like Carlo Acutis.” For questions or more infor- mation about Camp Carlo, con- tact Keaton by e-mail to rkeaton@dwc.org or Sadie Shields, program director, by e-mail to Sadie4555@gmail.com. To register for camp, visit campcarlowv.org.

Courtesy Photo The Camp Carlo counselor team and visiting seminarian Ryan Budd (left) are pictured at the camp after clearing the trail to the middle school-age group campsite.