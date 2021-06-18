Camp Carlo Launches New Website

By Colleen Rowan HUTTONSVILLE—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Catholic Youth Adventure Camp, better known as Camp Carlo, has a new website where parents and young people can discover all the camp has to offer. Officially launched last month, the site may be accessed at: campcarlowv.org. Director of Evangelization and Catechesis Daniel Maul commended the diocese’s Website Developer Nick Gulisek on a job well done on the new site. “It’s gorgeous and very helpful for people to find information about the camp and register for it,” Maul said. “Nick did a great job with it.” The site provides everything one needs to know about camp programming which is fastly approaching. Camp dates are: June 27th – July 3rd – rising 3rd graders to 5th graders; July 4th – July 10th – rising 6th graders to 8th graders; July 11th – July 17th – rising freshmen to seniors in high school; and July 18th – July 24th – a “catch all week” from 3rd grade thru 12th grade. The rate has been reduced to $100. The new site also features the camp’s mission statement and FAQs (frequently asked questions) and answers. Also provided is information on financial scholarships, which the site states are awarded to campers who are in financial need and would not have the opportunity to experience a faith-based camp without financial support from generous donors. In addition to a scholarship request form, other resources on the site include a medical form for campers, letters to parents and parishes, a hiring brochure, and the Camp Carlo flyer. For questions or more information about Camp Carlo, contact Riley Keaton camping director, by e-mail to rkeaton@dwc.org or Sadie Shields, program director, by e-mail to Sadie4555@gmail.com.