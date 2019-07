HUNTINGTON—Did you attend Sacred Heart School in Huntington? If so, Sacred Heart Parish in Huntington would like to hear from you. The parish is holding a homecoming celebration in conjunction with its 85th anniversary. The homecoming celebration for alumni will be Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. as alumni of the school, family and friends will be recognized. The following day, Aug. 17, there will be Mas, a dinner and games. Call (304) 429-4318 or email shcchwv@gmail.com.