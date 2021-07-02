Buede, Brockett, Abrahamian Represent Eastern Panhandle on DPC

By Joyce Bibey WHEELING—The Martinsburg Vicariate representatives selected to serve on the reestablished Diocesan Pastoral Council (DPC) are ready to collaborate with Bishop Mark E. Brennan to move the church forward to fulfill the mission of the diocese. Paul Buede, Kathleen Brockett, and Linda Abrahamian are generously sharing their time for the greater good of the church. The team will work with Bishop Brennan, conferring with other vicariate representatives and religious from across the diocese. Together they will assist Bishop Brennan in outlining and developing priorities, initiatives, and plans to fulfill the mission of the church. Paul Buede, a 15-year member of St. James the Greater in Charles Town, will serve on the DPC for three years. He is on the Pastoral Concerns Committee. Buede was baptized in the church after he was born, but his family did not attend. It wasn’t until 1996, when he went through RCIA with his now wife that he began practicing his faith and making it a priority to become involved in the church. Over the years he has shared his love of God and the church teaching confirmation classes, 7th and 8th grade boys’ Parish School of Religion (PSR), and adult vacation bible school. His wife shares this passion of evangelization. She has taught the 7th and 8th grade girls. He is a strong believer in the Benedictine motto, “ora et labora,” which means “pray and work.” This is evident in men’s mission trips to Webster Springs and other service ministries he cherishes—Trail Life scouting for boys, homeschooling families group, and the St. Sebald firewood ministry. “Caring for the treasures of the church (the poor) is very special to me and a great motivator and ‘miracle grow’ for faith and faithfulness,” he said, praising St. James Parish ministries. “Our parish is the most active parish I have ever seen, with ample opportunities to live our faith through action, and also have our faith nurtured through spiritual experiences and events such as retreats and pilgrimages.” Buede said he began focusing his efforts outside the parish after the scandals in the greater church and our own diocese under the previous bishop. “I resolved that being angry and writing letters isn’t enough,” he said. “The saving mission of the church is worth fighting for, and the souls of our clergy, who are under attack by evil, need to be supported. We need to defend and help our good clergy, and hold accountable those who are struggling, and protect minors and seminarians all at the same time. “My 7th grade social studies teacher, Mrs. Tamashiro, used to always say, ‘If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem,’” he said. “If the laity does not take active involvement and interest in supporting the mission of the church, and how the church functions, we bear some responsibility for the mismanagement and failure. To paraphrase a much smarter person, all it takes for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. Those of us committed to the saving mission of the church need to take responsibility and become involved in constructive and charitable ways, even when we have to say or do things that are confrontational or uncomfortable.” To sum up his goal for his work with the diocese Buede said, “To be a constructive and responsible member of the council, and to ensure that I share the experiences and wisdom of those in our parish and vicariate with others in the diocese, for the purpose of supporting the mission of the church which is to save souls.” Kathy Brockett shares Buede’s goal and sees great hope for the future of the church through the DPC. “During the first two meetings of the DPC, I was very impressed with the number of young people involved and their inspiring enthusiasm,” she said. “This is truly the element that will strengthen and unite the Diocese moving forward.” Brockett will be on the DPC for the remainder of 2021. She has been a member of the Annunciation of Our Lord Parish in Fort Ashby for about 40 years. She attended Catholic school for 12 years in Greentree, Pa., where she was raised. Her parish family is an important part of her life. She has served as a PSR teacher, lector, and parish secretary for Annunciation and St. Anthony Parish in Ridgeley, prior to becoming the bookkeeper. Representing small parishes in her vicariate is her motivation for serving on DPC. “Parishioners love their parish family, wanting to have Bible study and other support groups, but since the same people have been carrying the load for a long time, they grow weary,” she said. “Without dynamic leadership the ‘family’ will cease to exist.” “I was really excited when Bishop Brennan announced reviving the Diocesan Pastoral Council,” she said, adding, “Because the previous administration didn’t seem to care about the laity in the Eastern Panhandle.” She is already seeing progress. The Lay Life and Ministry committee she serves on for the DPC has already reached out to all parishes in the diocese through a survey “distributed to all parishes through Daniel Maul in the Office of Evangelization. The goal is to present recommendations to the bishop for supporting catechesis and evangelization throughout the diocese which is very diverse in terms of culture and economics. It takes the directive of the pastor to make anything happen and it is hard to pastor to everyone.” The committee is also going to conduct a youth survey to be given to campers at the DWC’s Camp Carlo this summer, and students in the Catholic schools of West Virginia in August. Linda Abrahamian is grateful the DPC is putting emphasis on youth ministry and evangelization for all. She is a member of her childhood parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg, where she is the youth ministry leader. “I am quite active in the church, and have been since high school, when I was one of the organists for the parish,” she said. “Through the years, at St. Joseph and other parishes, I have continued to work with various music ministry programs, been a catechist for confirmation, organized fundraisers and parish social events, have assisted with vacation bible school, taught adult religious ed classes, was on the parish school board and have served on the parish council as a member and president.” Her work for the church is a reflection of her beliefs. “Our Lord has given me many blessings, so I want to praise and thank God for those gifts by using them for His work,” she said. “And the church is a family, and in a family, everyone needs to contribute and help in whatever way they can. One person, especially our priests, who are extremely overworked already, cannot do it all. And when you share your faith with others through teaching or music ministry, or whatever you are called to assist with, your faith grows! You receive an abundant outpouring of God’s love and joy!” Abrahamian will be on the DPC for a two-year term and is on the Pastoral Concerns committee with Buede. “I think there are many ways that the laity can help our diocese to evangelize and renew the faith throughout the state, and I wanted to take an active role in doing that,” she said. “It saddens me to see Catholics leave the church, as I have members of my own family who do not practice any more. So, I am deeply committed to work of the Pastoral Concerns Committee of the council to see what we can do for revitalization and renewal and encouraging people to come back. ‘Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam’ (For the greater glory of God)!”