CHARLESTON—The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (HB 4007/SB 231) unanimously passed in the West Virginia Senate Feb. 10. The vote was 32-0 with two absent.

The Born-Alive Bill’s overwhelming House passage by a 93-5 margin on Jan. 15 was bipartisan as well. All that remains now is for the House vote to concur, since the bill originated in the House of Delegates, but went through acceptable amendments in the Senate.

The Born-Alive Bill will enact requirements that a baby born alive during an abortion must be afforded “the same degree” of care that would apply “to any other child born alive at the same gestational age,” including transportation to a hospital; and mandatory reporting of violations. It also makes it possible, for the first time, to investigate and prosecute these cases because West Virginia law will define the actions required by the abortionist in the case of a born-alive survivor of abortion along with the penalties for failure to comply with the law.

“Once again West Virginia legislators have shown overwhelming bipartisan support of a simple, compassionate, commonsense bill to protect babies in the Mountain State who might survive abortions,” said WVFL Legislative Coordinator Karen Cross. “Pro-Life Rally Day at the Capitol is Monday, February 24. A jubilant pro-life crowd can look forward to hearing Governor Justice and celebrating passage of the Born-Alive Bill.”

West Virginians for Life expects Justice to sign the Born-Alive Bill.

“I’m happy to see that West Virginians for Life are not only looking at the beginning of life issues, but also issues aboutt he end of life,” said Father Brian O’Donnel, executive director of the Catholic Conference of West Virginia. “It’s very encoruaging.”

Highlights of the Feb. 24 Pro-Life Rally will include meeting with one’s legislators from 10-11 a.m.; and an introduction in the House/Senate Galleries when session begins at 11 a.m.

The gathering will also inlcude a prayer processional preceding the rally in which participants will carry small, white crosses in memory of babies killed by abortion.

“The crosses we carry will represent aborted babies. According to the latest figures from National Right to Life, roughly 2,500 unborn babies in the U.S. are lost to abortion each day,” WVFL officials said.

The prayer processional will begin at 11:30 a.m. The rally will be at noon outside on the north steps of the Capitol. Pariticpants may register in the lower rotunda and will receive a free T-shirt from 9-10 a.m.

For more information, contact WVFL at (304) 594-9845 or visit the organization’s web- site at wvforlife.org.

