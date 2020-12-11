Bishop Will Celebrate Christmas Eve Mass at the Basilica

By Colleen Rowan

Bishop Mark Brennan will join the Catholic community of Charleston on Christmas Eve this year as he celebrates the 8 p.m. Mass at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Those outside of the capital can join in the Mass by tuning into the livestream on the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s website and Facebook page. The Mass will also be televised at midnight around the state.

“It will be a joy to celebrate the anniversary of the Lord’s birth with the parishioners there and to invite others to join us by livestream and television,” Bishop Brennan said. “I celebrated Christmas last year at my cathedral in Wheeling, which meant I could not travel south, so I was determined—COVID-19 or not—to celebrate the feast in my co-cathedral in Charleston this year.”

The faithful can watch the midnight TV broadcast of the Mass on the following stations: WTRF-TV 7 in Wheeling, WBOY/NBC for Clarksburg/Morgantown, WDVM in Martinsburg, WOWK Charleston/Huntington, and WVNS Beckley/Bluefield.

The basilica is requiring reservations for all Christmas Masses. In addition to the church, there will be seating in the gathering space and parish hall.

“It will be a great joy to have our bishop spend Christmas at the basilica,” said Very Rev. Donald X. Higgs, Assoc. V.F., rector of the basilica. “What a wonderful way to end this most difficult year by having our shepherd lead us in the celebration of the Lord’s birth.”