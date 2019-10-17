Bishop Visits Deacons, Youth and Parishes

Courtesy Photo

Bishop Mark E. Brennan is pictured with permanent deacons and their wives during their retreat at Mary Help of Christians Pastoral Center in Huttonsville.

By Colleen Rowan

HUTTONSVILLE—Bishop Mark E. Brennan visited the Mary Help of Christians Pastoral Center in Huttonsville in early October for visits with the diocese’s permanent deacons and seventh-graders attending Camp Magis. He also went on to parish visits and a men’s retreat.

The bishop began the trip at Camp Magis celebrating an evening Mass for the kids Oct. 9, and a tour of the center and facilities the next day.

“Having Bishop Brennan here at the Mary Help of Christians Pastoral Center was wonderful,” said Shawn Madden, interim director of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministry. “… He shared multiple meals with the young people, went on a hay wagon ride, hung out at the campfire, and was able to just listen to the young people whom he often emphasizes (quoting Pope Francis) are not the church of the future, but are an essential part of our church now.”

The bishop also travelled to St. Anne Parish in Webster Springs for the Men’s Retreat for St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town. He heard confessions, and saw the outreach work the men conducted in the area. He then gathered with the permanent deacons and their wives at their retreat at the pastoral center the next day. The topic for the retreat was The Parables of Jesus as a Paradigm for Christian ministry. Rev. Mr. John Yaquinta, permanent deacon at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Morgantown, said the retreat saw the largest crowd in several years, with more than 40 people, deacons and their wives and one deacon’s widow from throughout the diocese. The bishop was the celebrant for Mass and heard confessions.

The retreat is made up of five talks by the presenter, Mass on Saturday and Sunday and morning and evening prayers throughout the weekend.

“It was a marvelous experience to have both Father Dennis Schuelkens, vicar for clergy, and Bishop Brennan with us on our annual deacons retreat,” said Rev. Mr. Tom Sopher, permanent deacon at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in White Sulphur Springs, St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Ronceverte, and St. Louis King of France Chapel in Lewisburg. “It has a lot of meaning to us deacons to know that they would spend their time with us in open conversation and friendship.”

“We are looking forward to serving our new bishop and the church that he guides in new and exciting ways,” Deacon Sopher said.

The following week the bishop celebrated confirmations at St. James the Apostle Parish in Clarksburg Oct. 13 and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Stonewood Oct. 16.