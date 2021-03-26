Bishop Traveling the State for Holy Week

At the Cathedral: Holy Thursday, Good Friday will be Livestreamed; Easter Sunday Mass will be Televised Live and Livestreamed

By Colleen Rowan WHEELING—Bishop Mark Brennan will be on the road for much of Holy Week this year as he celebrates Masses with the people of different parishes in the diocese. For those unable to be in church, Masses at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling will be livestreamed on the diocese’s website at www.dwc.org and televised live in parts of the state. The bishop will celebrate Palm Sunday Masses at noon at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston and at 5:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church in Huntington. The next day he is back in Charleston for the Chrism Mass at 4 p.m. at the basilica, where he will gather with the priests of the southern and central regions of the diocese. Bishop Brennan returns to Wheeling March 30 for the celebration of Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of St. Joseph at 4 p.m., gathering with the priests of the northern and eastern regions of the diocese. The bishop will celebrate the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Holy Thursday, at the cathedral at 6 p.m. The Mass will be livestreamed on the diocese’s website. The people of Sacred Heart of Mary Parish in Weirton will welcome Bishop Brennan back to their church on April 2 for Good Friday, the Passion of the Lord, at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the celebration of the Passion of the Lord at the cathedral with Father Martin Smay, vice rector, will be livestreamed on the diocese’s website at 3 p.m. On Holy Saturday, Bishop Brennan will be in Wheeling to celebrate the Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church. The parish has four members of the elect, who will receive the sacraments of baptism, confirmation, and the Eucharist, and one candidate, who will receive the sacraments confirmation, and the Eucharist. Two Catholic adults will also be confirmed at the Mass. The bishop returns to the cathedral for the celebration of the Mass on Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m. which will be televis- ed live and broadcasted on WTRFDT3/ABC in the Wheeling area and WBOYDT/ABC for the Clarksburg area. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the diocese’s website. In a press release from the diocese, Marketing and Communications Director Tim Bishop said as COVID-19 restrictions on church attendance and social distancing guidelines remain in place in West Virginia, Catholic faithful are encouraged to join Bishop Brennan for celebrations of the Sacred Triduum and Easter Sunday from the cathedral via livestream and television broadcast. The livestreaming and broadcast of the Holy Week celebrations are sponsored by the Welty Corporation.