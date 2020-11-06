KINGWOOD—Bishop Mark Brennan presented the Pillars of Faith scouting award to JJ Reese, a Life Scout in Troop 84 of the Boy Scouts, at St. Sebastian Parish in Kingwood Aug. 22. The award provides a special recognition to those youth in Scouting who earn all the traditional Catholic Religious Awards: Light of Christ, Parvuli Dei, Ad Altare Dei, and Pope Pius XII. “Very few Scouts earn the highest award in their Scouting program. Even fewer Scouts earn a Religious Award, so to earn all the traditional Catholic Religious Awards is a monumental feat. The Pillars of Faith pin recognizes these Scouts,” scouting officials said. The name and design of the award represent the fact that Religious Awards are like pillars, supporting the Scout’s development in and appreciation of the Catholic faith. The Religious Awards are the pillars, officials said, “not the roof, for none of us are ever done growing in our faith.” The design also includes the church, bible, and cross, other essential elements in faith. Reese is a junior at Preston High School where he plays on the soccer and baseball teams. Academically he is in honors and dual credit classes and currently undecided on his career path. He was involved in community youth sports until COVID hit. In Boy Scouts, he is currently working on his Eagle Project.