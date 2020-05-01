Bishop Offers Special Blessings for Healthcare and Essential Workers

Courtesy Photo

Bishop Mark Brennan blesses healthcare workers at Wheeling Hospital April 30.

WHEELING—Bishop Mark Brennan offered special blessings for healthcare workers and other essential employees as he joins faithful throughout West Virginia in gratitude for their services.

Bishop Brennan led a prayer service and blessing, asking God—the Divine Physician—to surround area healthcare workers as they care for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic April 30 at Wheeling Hospital. The next day, at Reisbeck’s Food Markets in Wheeling, the bishop offered prayers and a special blessing for essential staff who work tirelessly to keep food and other items available to all.

Both services were held outdoors where participants could maintain safe social distancing. All attendees were asked to wear masks during the services to ensure safety for all in attendance.

Both services were streamed on the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Facebook page.

“As the faithful of West Virginia, it is our time to pause for prayer. Now more than ever our communities rely on our health care professionals and the loyal employees now deemed essential, which includes our grocers,” an April 28 press release from the diocese stated. “It is critical we respond to this time of fear with faith. We need to share our love of God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit with others through prayer, actions, and words of comfort and hope.”