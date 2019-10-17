Colleen Rowan Photo/The Catholic Spirit

Bishop Mark E. Brennan celebrates the Mass for the dedication of St. Mary Church and altar in Star City Sept. 18.

By Colleen Rowan/The Catholic Spirit

Bishop Mark E. Brennan’s visit to St. Mary Parish in Star City Sept. 18 was a special moment for the parish community as he blessed and dedicated the renovated church and new altar.

“The dedication Mass was a great occasion for the parish,” said the pastor, Father John Di Bacco.

The people joyfully welcomed their new bishop, who was joined by 12 area priests who concelebrated the Mass. Parishioners filled their beloved church that evening to celebrate the culmination of the renovation project.

Following his homily, Bishop Brennan came to the altar and held up the relics of St. John XXIII, St. Paul VI, and St. John Paul II for the congregation to see. He then then placed the relics in the base of the altar.

The bishop then prayed the prayer of dedication, “ …O Lord, we beseech you: graciously pour forth from heaven your sanctifying power upon this church and upon this altar, to make this for ever a holy place with a table always prepared for the Sacrifice of Christ.”

The bishop then anointed the altar with holy chrism while Father Gary Naegele and Father Andrew Switzer anointed the walls of the church. The bishop then incensed the altar. Rev. Mr. Lou Belldina lit the candles for the Eucharist, while altar severes lit the candles in the church. Parishioners Janna and Albie Scudiere then came forward to clean and dress the altar.

The renovation work, which included a new narthex, was completed last year. The altar and ambo, made of Italian white marble, were placed recently. A new baptismal font was also placed.

The overall design was by CannonDesign, Pittsburgh. The altar and ambo were made by Tortorelli Liturgical Furnished of California, the baptismal font was designed by Rohn Liturgical Design of Pittsburgh.

“The new narthex gives us much needed space, a family room for brides or for families using the narthex for the vigil for the deceased, new restrooms, and a great gathering space,” Father Di Bacco said. “The outside of the building includes a beautiful plaza with a permanent fire bit for the Easter fire.”