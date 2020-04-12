Bishop Brennan’s Easter Message

(Visit www.dwc.org for a video Easter message from Bishop Brennan)

A message from Most Reverend Mark Brennan

My brothers and sisters in Christ, as your Bishop I wish you joy and God’s peace as we celebrate the feast of Easter. We do so in unusual circumstances this year. We miss going to Easter Sunday Mass in a beautifully decorated church with inspiring music and seeing friends who have come home for the holiday. We miss some of the customs that have grown up around the feast: Easter egg rolls for neighborhood children and even those delicious chocolate bunnies.

It is right that we cooperate with our public officials in the measures they have adopted to impede the spread of a new and deadly virus. It shows we take seriously the command of our Savior to love your neighbor as yourself. We show both love for our neighbor and a proper love for ourselves by not putting either of us at risk of contracting a disease for which, at present, there is no cure.

But even though we must remain physically apart, we affirm our faith in the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. That is the meaning of Easter and the Coronavirus can’t change it. We are convinced that Jesus our Lord has overcome our twin enemies: sin and death. He died in our place for our sins because we are too weak to make up for them; and he rose from the dead so that he might raise us up to new life when he returns in glory.

Why do we believe such an audacious thing? Because we accept the testimony of ordinary men and women like Peter, John and Mary Magdalene who tell us they saw the risen Jesus after they found his tomb to be empty. They had nothing to gain and everything to lose by telling people about Christ’s resurrection. In fact, many of them accepted death rather than deny their experience. They’re credible witnesses.

But beyond that, we Christians have experienced for two thousand years the power of the risen Christ in our lives. Our forebears in the faith and we ourselves know the power of Christ’s new life at work in us through the Holy Spirit. It comes to us especially through the sacraments – and even though we can’t receive Christ in the Eucharist at this time, we must remember that his grace continues to act in us through our Baptism, our Confirmation, our Sacraments of Matrimony and Holy Orders. He also strengthens and enlightens us through his Word, through prayer and through the encouragement we receive from our fellow believers. Jesus Christ lives and reaches out to us!

The Coronavirus cannot stop the grace that comes to us from the risen Lord in these many ways. Let the Lord strengthen you to bear the burden of isolation with patience. Pray daily, love one another in your families, stay in touch with relatives and friends, use the faith-building resources available on the diocesan website or through your parish.

As on a religious retreat, when we withdraw from our usual activities and interactions with other people so that we may focus our attention more fully on our relationship with God, this time of enforced separation from one another and from going to church may truly be a time of spiritual growth, drawing us closer to the Lord.

My brothers and sisters, Christ has risen, he is truly risen! Rejoice in that stupendous truth and let your faith in the risen Savior sustain you and give you hope.

Happy Easter!