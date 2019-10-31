By Colleen Rowan

WEST VIRGINIA—Bishop Mark E. Brennan will celebrate a Holy Hour for Vocations during National Vocation Awareness Week.

The Holy Hour will be held at St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. All are invited to join the bishop to pray for an increase to vocations to the priesthood, diaconate and consecrated life.

The annual weeklong celebration of Vocation Awareness Week in the United States is sponsored by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and will be held this year from Nov. 3-9.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Vocations Office has asked all parishes to pray the diocesan Novena for Vocations as a parish each day throughout the week. Parish priests have received the Novena in the mail.