Photo by Ben Queen of Ben Queen Photography Bishop Mark E. Brennan bestows the final blessing at the Mass he celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksburg Nov. 2 for students of Notre Dame High School and St. Mary Central School. Before the Mass, the bishop toured both of the schools. Since August, Bishop Brennan has been making visits to the diocese’s Catholic schools around the state and celebrating Masses for students. He began the visits in Beckley Aug. 30 at St. Francis de Sales School. His latest visit was to Corpus Christi School in Wheeling Nov. 8.