WHEELING—Catholics For Family Peace announces that Bishop Mark Brennan will celebrate the 4th Annual National Catholic Vigil Mass in Observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling on Saturday, October 3 at 6 p.m.

The Mass is co-hosted by the USCCB’s Secretariat Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth. It will be livestreamed on the Dioceses’ YouTube channel and Face- book page.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB)’s Pastoral Statement When I Call for Help (2002) encourages pastors to dedicate at least one week- end of October to inform people how they can recognize and respond to the signs of abuse.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any form of abuse, please know there is hope, help, and healing. In an emergency, recommend they call 911. For information on local resources, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1- 800-799-7233; TTY: 800-787-3224.

To learn more about the Catholic response to domestic violence, please visit https://www.usccb.org/topics/marriage-and-family-life-ministries/domestic- violence and www.CatholicsForFamilyPeace.org or contact Dr. Sharon A. O’Brien, Director of Catholics For Family Peace at catholicfamilypeace@gmailcom.