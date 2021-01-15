WHEELING—Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bishop Mark Brennan will celebrate a special Mass on January 18 at 12:05 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. The Mass will be followed by a Rosary recitation to pray for peace and healing in our nation. While the public is invited to attend, the Mass and Rosary service will also be livestreamed on the diocesan website (www.dwc.org/mass) as well as on the diocesan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ DioceseofWheelingCharleston) due to COVID-19 seating limitations in the cathedral. In his homily Bishop Brennan will honor the significance of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and address the call to Christian unity throughout the country. In a letter to the faithful just before the first anniversary of his installation as bishop of Wheeling-Charleston, Bishop Brennan stressed the impor tance of opening our hearts and minds, as we work for a better society. “People have the right and obligation to work for justice,” he said in the letter. “It is important that all of us recognize that our attitude towards people affects how we relate to them. As followers of Jesus Christ, who suffered, died, and rose from the dead for all people, regardless of race or origin, we must examine ourselves honestly about how we regard people of different races and ethnic groups. Change begins in the mind and heart; otherwise, any changes in behavior will only be superficial and likely will evaporate like the morning mist.” Bishop Mark calls for each of us to quiet our minds for prayerful self-examination. Further, he again asks the faithful to read Open Wide Our Hearts (https://www.usccb.org/issues- and-action/human-life-and-dignity/ racism/upload/open-wide-our-hearts.pdf), the US Bishops’ Pastoral Letter on Racism. The writing is not just words on paper, but direction for us to be empathetic and informed about racism in a broad context that includes immigrants and Native Americans, as well as African Americans.