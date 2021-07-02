Bishop Brennan Discusses Draft Document on the Eucharist

By Colleen Rowan The church is facing a real problem, Bishop Mark Brennan said. Many Catholics today, who are regular Mass goers, no longer believe in the teaching of the church that Jesus Christ is truly present in the Eucharist, he said. Pointing to findings of a 2019 Pew Research Center survey which reported that “just one-third of U.S. Catholics agree with their church that Eucharist is the Body and Blood of Christ,” Bishop Brennan said this is a seismic change from when he was growing up and even for recent years. “It shows the corrosive influence of secularism, materialism, and the lack of sound catechesis about what the Eucharist is, the role it plays in our lives, and why it would not have that role if it really was not Christ giving himself to us in the Eucharist,” the bishop said. The lack of faith in the real presence has brought a great deal of concern to him and his fellow U.S. bishops, the majority of whom voted in favor of a draft document to examine the “meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the church” at their spring general assembly June 18. “Our concern as bishops is that we don’t want our people deprived of the spiritual benefit of receiving holy Communion, which is certainly put in jeopardy if they don’t believe that it is the Lord Jesus whom they are receiving,” he said. In the days following the assembly, Bishop Brennan sat down with The Catholic Spirit to discuss the reason for the document and why he voted in favor of it as well as other actions of the bishops. The purpose of the document is teaching on Christ’s real presence in the Eucharist and preparation for the launch of the bishops’ Eucharistic revival in 2022, Bishop Brennan said. This is why he was among the 168 U.S. bishops who voted “yes” on the draft document. Bishop Brennan also said there is value in having the document, especially at this time in the life of the church. “Pope John XXIII and the Second Vatican Council urged us to be attentive to the signs of the times,” Bishop Brennan said. “And if we find, looking at our own times, that the Eucharistic faith of our people has greatly weakened then a document that addresses that specific problem is in order. That is why I voted for it.” Further discussion on the document, which Bishop Brennan said was requested by a number of the 55 U.S. bishops who voted “no” on its drafting at this time, will be facilitated at regional meetings of the bishops to be held around the country this summer. The bishops will discuss the document again at their fall assembly. Fundamental to Catholicism is the doctrine of transubstantiation, when bread and wine change to become the Body and Blood of Christ when consecrated by a priest. The appearance of the bread and wine stays the same, Bishop Brennan said, but through faith, “We can describe, but not fully understand that the risen Jesus Christ takes these common elements of the bread and wine … and incorporates them into his risen body. When we receive holy Communion that is what we are receiving, Christ. That is why we say, ‘Body of Christ… Blood of Christ.’ We do not say, ‘symbol of Christ.’ It is the Body of Christ and the Blood of Christ.” The faith of the people going back to the New Testament and the earliest post-apostolic writings is that it is Jesus, Bishop Brennan said. “The reality is that it is not just a piece of bread that symbolizes Jesus. It is Jesus,” the bishop said. It is mysterious how Christ can take these elements and transform them into himself, and “give himself to us. He said, holding the bread, ‘This is my body’; and holding the chalice, ‘This is my blood.’ He is the son of God, so he does not lie and he has the power to do as he says. And we believe he does,” the bishop said. If Catholics do not have faith that they are really receiving the Lord in the Eucharist, Bishop Brennan said he doubts they are receiving the benefit of the sacrament. Turning to the third chapter of Revelation, the bishop said there is that image of Jesus knocking at the door. “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, [then] I will enter his house and dine with him, and he with me” Revelation 3:20. “Christ is truly presenting himself in the Eucharist,” Bishop Brennan stressed, urging the faithful not to close the door on him. It is devastating for the faith of the Catholic people when a large number of practicing Catholics do not believe, Bishop Brennan said. Part of the problem is that many of the faithful simply do not know of Christ’s real presence in the Eucharist, he said. There is also the strong secular, materialistic tendency in modern culture “to reduce everything to the horizontal level,” the bishop said. “We really have to overcome that mindset.” This is what led the U.S. bishops, he said, to plan for the Eucharistic revival next year, and the teaching document on the Eucharist will help to prepare the faithful. “This document will bring together the teaching of the church on the Eucharist, its role in the individual believer’s life but also the larger life of the church,” the bishop said. The document will include three topics: the real presence of the Body and Blood of Christ in Communion; unity, beauty and identity as the “fount and apex of the whole Christian life”; and moral transformation, Eucharistic consistency and missionary discipleship. In regard to the controversy surrounding Eucharistic consistency, Bishop Brennan points to the words of St. Paul to examine oneself. “St. Paul says in his Letter to the Corinthians, chapter 11, examine yourself before you receive, otherwise you may eat and drink a judgment against yourself,” Bishop Brennan said. The chair of the USCCB Committee on Doctrine, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades “assured us they do not plan to be naming names and talking about people who shouldn’t receive Communion,” Bishop Brennan said, and the bishops are not going to propose of any kind of national standard. During the assembly, Bishop Brennan said the bishops also approved a doc- ument which will be the basis for diocesan plans for Marriage and Family Life. They also approved a formal statement and comprehensive vision for Native American/Alaskan Native ministry; discussed their efforts on immigration; and approved a new national pastoral framework on accompanying youths and young adults in the church. The bishops also voted to approve three sets of translations from the International Committee on English in the Liturgy, or ICEL, on: The Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church; additional intercessions and psalter concluding prayers for the Liturgy of the Hours; and the Order of Penance, among other actions.