Bishop Brennan Appoints Dom Oppenheimer Delegate for Extraordinary Form Mass

By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—Bishop Mark E. Brennan has appointed Very Rev. Daniel Augustine Oppenheimer, CRNJ, as his delegate to assist him in meeting the needs of existing Extraordinary Form Mass communities in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Dom Oppenheimer is prior of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Priory of the Canons Regular of the New Jerusalem in Charles Town. Bishop Brennan made the appointment in response to Pope Francis’s Apostolic Letter (motu proprio), entitled Traditionis Custodes, regarding the use of the Extraordinary Form of the Mass. Pope Francis restored limits on the celebration of the Mass according to the Roman Missal in use before the Second Vatican Council, modifying permissions St. John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI had given to celebrate the so-called Tridentine-rite Mass. Bishop Brennan is not suppressing the celebration of the Extraordinary Form Mass in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. He is actively assisting the existing communities where it is celebrated by ensuring that the Mass is celebrated in the proper way. That is what Dom Oppenheimer will oversee through his appointment as the bishop’s delegate. “The duties of my appointment will be to represent the bishop and assuring the spiritual welfare of groups being ministered to by those diocesan priests who are offering the former Latin Liturgy for them,” Dom Oppenheimer said. “As his delegate, this will include occasionally meeting the various congregations and making myself available to them, to understand their concerns, and to convey these to Bishop Brennan. Furthermore, since I am superior of a fully functioning monastic community that uses the former Latin rites of the church in their fullest form each and every day, our community is in a position to offer priests workshops for perfecting their abilities in the use of Latin and the older liturgical forms.” As Augustinian canons, they live a very specific form of contemplative, priestly life, Dom Oppenheimer said. “As such we provide a fitting place where not only the old rites are used with great facility, but more especially, a monastic oasis of silence and prayer,” he said. “Our monastery, therefore, is open to all the clergy and faithful at all times as a place of spiritual recollection. We are, therefore, a resource Bishop Brennan has kindly turned to for knowledgeable assistance in his meeting the genuine spiritual needs of those drawn to the older rites. We have been doing this for more than 10 years, here in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, and look forward to the added service we are able to render our bishop in these times of spiritual needs.” Dom Oppenheimer said they welcome inquiries of any priest or the laity who may benefit by their ministry. The oratory is open to the public every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bishop Brennan announced to priests of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in a July 26 letter that Extraordinary Form Masses must begin to transition from parochial churches to chapels or other “appropriate venues” and new communities are not permitted. Furthermore, priests currently celebrating the Mass using the “Missale Romanum” of 1962 must obtain the bishop’s authorization to continue doing so. This requirement is stated in Article 5 of the “motu proprio.” “When seeking permission to celebrate the Extraordinary Form, care must be taken to ensure that it is for an already established community of the faithful who find spiritual nourishment in the Extraordinary Form,” Bishop Brennan wrote. “I will do my best to assist existing Extraordinary Form communities, but new communities are not permitted.” The bishop said in his letter to priests that when referring to the Extraordinary Form of the Mass, the Holy Father’s criteria are that the Roman Missal promulgated by Pope St. John XXIII in 1962 be used and that the celebrant be properly skilled in Latin and celebrate in a manner that ensures fidelity to the rubrics and the liturgical texts outlined in that Missal. “It is the intent of the Holy Father that issuing this ‘motu proprio’ promote unity in the church,” Bishop Brennan said in the letter. “He stresses that as ministers of the Catholic faith, we ‘do not deny the validity and the legitimacy of the liturgical reform, dictated by Vatican Council II and the Magisterium of the Supreme Pontiffs.’ This means that those who participate in the Extraordinary Form of the Mass must acknowledge the validity of the Ordinary Form of the Mass of Pope St. Paul VI. Likewise, those who are fond of the Ordinary Form Mass should respect those who have an affinity for the Extraordinary Form Mass.” In ending his letter, Bishop Brennan said he hoped the letter makes clear how Pope Francis’s “motu proprio Traditionis Custodes” will be applied in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.