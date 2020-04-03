By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—With churches closed, and the public celebration of Mass suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, many wishing to go to confession to receive the sacrament of penance are wondering what to do, especially during this Holy Season of Lent.

“We are in extraordinary times,” said Bishop Mark Brennan in an interview with The Catholic Spirit April 1.

The bishop said he appreciates the efforts of the priests across the diocese who have been finding innovative ways to offer the sacrament to their people. However, he feels that during this time of the pandemic, having confessions, unless there is grave need, “is too dangerous to the health and well-being of the people and priests.”

Bishop Brennan asks the faithful to recall that there are many ways for less serious sins, called venial, to be forgiven: performing a charitable act, offering up one’s sufferings to the Lord, praying for someone, making a fervent act of faith in and love for God. While venial sins are often confessed sacramentally, it is prudent in these dangerous times not to risk either the penitent’s or the priest’s health if one is only aware of venial sins, the bishop said.

Even in the case of serious or mortal sin, as Pope Francis reminded Catholics on March 20, a person may obtain God’s forgiveness when confession is unavailable by making a “perfect act of contrition.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church, N. 1452, says: “When it arises from a love by which God is loved above all else, contrition is called “perfect” (contrition of charity). Such contrition remits venial sins; it also obtains forgiveness of mortal sins if it includes the firm resolution to have recourse to sacramental confession as soon as possible.”

Taking all this into account, Bishop Brennan said that a person who has grave need for the sacrament of penance should contact his or her parish priest and make an appointment for confession.