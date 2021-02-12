By Colleen Rowan The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston invites all to join parishioners for “With a Father’s Heart,” Lenten Reflections with the Apostolic Letter by Pope Francis on St. Joseph. The series will be held via Zoom on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on the following dates: Feb. 24, and March 3, 10, and 17. Martina Hart, a parishioner who is organizing the series, said that discussion began with the basilica’s pastoral council last month. “We thought about organizing some kind of Lenten retreat for our parish,” she said. Instead of a one-time/one-day event, she said, all agreed on the Zoom series with each segment roughly 40 minutes long. Hart is preparing a PowerPoint summarizing the letter and dividing it into four parts to cover a little each of the evenings. “We also want it to be interactive, rather than just a presentation, so participants will have the opportunity to share thoughts/reflections, etc. if they want to,” she said. Hart went on to say that participation does not require attendance on all four evenings. If someone wants to attend just one evening, that is perfectly fine. The pope’s letter is easy to read, Hart noted. She found it intriguing to get to know St. Joseph better “and to see in him a model for all of us average people. We do not really know a whole lot about St. Joseph, except what is mentioned in the Gospel accounts of Matthew and Luke, but the Holy Father draws our attention to the person of St. Joseph, this average guy, like most of us, usually acting in the background, and how he lives everyday life as well as extraordinary challenges faithfully in accordance with the will of God and as an integral part of salvation history. “After getting to know him better,” Hart said, “it would be easier to relate to him, to pray to him, ask for his intercession, etc., because for most scenarios ‘he’s been there.’” The following is the introduction of the PowerPoint Hart is working on for the series: “On December 8, 1870 Pope Pius IX declared St. Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church. Pope Francis marked the 150th anniversary (12/8/2020) by proclaiming a special ‘Year of St. Joseph.’ In his Apostolic Letter ‘Patris Corde’ (With a father’s heart = the first words of the letter) Pope Francis shares some personal reflections on St. Joseph. He summarizes what we know about St. Joseph and why he is important in salvation history. He describes the gifts God gave St. Joseph, which enabled him to look after Jesus and Mary, and suggests several ways we can learn from him. ‘The aim of this Apostolic Letter is to increase our love for this great saint, to encourage us to implore his intercession and to imitate his virtues and his zeal.’” For more information and/or to RSVP to participate in the series, contact Hart by e-mail to martina hart41@gmail.com or call (304) 344-0423.