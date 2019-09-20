PARKERSBURG—The Catholic churches of the Mid–Ohio Valley along with the Knights of Columbus would like to extend an invitation to join together for the fifth annual area Rosary Rally. The event will take place Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Parkersburg City Park band shell, rain or shine. Prayer cards and rosaries will be available and a complementary hot dog lunch will be immediately following the program. The Walk for Life will be held the next day, Oct. 13, at the Parkersburg City Park with registration and lunch at 12:30 p.m., and walk activities at 1:15 p.m.