Basilica Co-Cathedral Planning Livestream Upgrade

CHARLESTON—The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston is looking to make significant upgrades to its livestreaming capabilities, parish officials announced. The upgrades will include three new optical zoom cameras; a control station in adjacent room to the choir loft; and a large LED TV screen for overflow seat- ing in the gathering space. Two cameras will be placed in the choir loft and one camera will be placed behind the ambo. “Upgrades will allow recordings of Masses including funerals and weddings upon request,” parish officials said. “This livestreaming investment will allow the parish to continue weekly broadcasts—even beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.” Mass at the basilica is livestreamed on the parish’s Facebook page Sundays at 10 a.m. The parish offered livestreaming on Good Fri- day in the afternoon and later that evening, the Easter Vigil, and two Easter Sunday Masses. The total cost of the livestreaming upgrades is $17,082. Those who would like to make a donation to this new service, can send their donation to the parish office, 1114 Virginia St. East, Charleston, WV 25301.