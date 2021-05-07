Bailes, Enders, Bossie-Maddox Represent Charleston Vicariate for Diocesan Pastoral Council

By Joyce Bibey

CHARLESTON—Char- leston representatives on the reestablished Diocesan Pastoral Council are ready to represent their communities and assist Bishop Mark E. Brennan in outlining and developing priorities, initiatives, and plans to fulfill the mission of the Church. Mac Bailes, of Sutton; Kim Enders, of Huntington; and Susan Bossie-Maddox, of Charleston also hope the council’s efforts encourage the faithful to get more involved in their communities and parishes, which will bring them closer to Christ and the Church. Bailes is a member of St. Thomas Parish in Gassaway and will serve on the Lay Life and Ministry Committee, while on the DPC for his three-year term. He converted to Catholicism at the Easter Vigil in 2004. His conversion story unfolded over decades, including the 30 years he served as a Methodist minister, while also working as a physician in central West Virginia. “When I was growing up in Summersville, I knew a man I had developed a great respect for,” Bailes said. “He was the uncle of a friend. He would take a group of us boys camping every summer in Pocahontas County. It was a great time, but there was one catch, if you went you knew he’d be taking us to M

ass at St. Brendan’s in Elkins. We would sit respectful and quiet. It wasn’t the church that made the impression on me it was his person – he was just a fine fella’, not pushy, just lived very honorable. He lived his faith. I’ll never forget him.” A second gentleman that stirred Bailes’ decision to become Catholic was the late Father Jerome Rawa, a Marist priest from Holy Family Church in Richwood. Father Rawa was a daily visitor at Summersville Regional Medical Center, the hospital Bailes worked at as an emergency room doctor. “Everyone loved him and looked upon him as a positive influence – it didn’t matter if you were Catholic, Methodist, Baptist or claimed no religion, Father Rawa, was a great witness for Jesus,” he said. After seeing the priest come into the hospital time and time again without a coat in the dead of winter, the doctors pooled their money together and bought him an expensive warm, multi-layered black coat. “He was so appreciative and wore it well,” he said, and then added, “but only for a few days. He came in a week or so later without it. We asked, “Father, where is your coat?’ He told us that there was a man up on the street in Richwood who needed it way more than he did. That’s who he was, always looking out for others.” “I’m in my 70s now,” he said. “I went to medical school, seminary, I studied Scripture, Greek, Hebrew, Latin… but all of those things didn’t totally direct me to my faith – it was also and most importantly the positive people who influenced me. Looking back, I can see that God had a great hand in all of this. In a nutshell the Holy Spirit led me.” Among the many things Bailes does for his parish, he serves on his pastoral council, teaches

RCIA at his church and at Risen Lord Mission in Clay, and helps with the food pantry at both sites too. Bailes said his outlook on life is rooted in the words of St. Paul in his letter to the Romans, “We know that all things work for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose (Romans 8:28).” In the ups and downs of life, family, church, and our world we need to know God is always with us, he said. “Not everything that happens to us in life is good, but it can work to the good if we believe,” Bailes said, and added that he is honored to be on the council to represent all the “little guys” in small or rural parishes and missions; and he takes his role seriously. “We realize there is a concerning shortage of priests, but folks like us in the smaller and rural areas want to be supported and not forgotten. We need to take care of all of our (faithful) and our communities spiritually, physically, and mentally.” Enders has been a parishioner of St. Joseph in Huntington for more than 20 years. Parish life has been an important part of who she is. When she recites Psalm 39, “Here I am Lord, I’ve come to do your will,” she is wholeheartedly speaking directly to Christ and takes that commitment seriously. She has worn many hats at church, including lector, Eucharistic minister, children’s liturgy leader, parish school of religion instructor, and PTO president of the parish school. She will serve on the Lay Life and Ministry Committee and will serve the DPC for a one-year term. Enders grew up in Huntington’s Sacred Heart Parish community, where she was proud to serve as an altar server and assist with a middle school retreat. For the last three decades she has been active in the Cursillo and Christ Renews His Parish programs. About seven years ago she completed the Lay Ecclesial Ministry Program offered by our diocese which led to one of her most rewarding roles – a ministry at St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and spent one evening a week visiting the faithful that were hospitalized at St. Mary’s. She said, “I felt as if the Holy Spirit touched the lives of the patients I visited.” She said the words of St. Teresa of Avila speak to her, encouraging her to live like Christ. Christ has no body but yours. No hands, no feet on earth but yours. Yours are the eyes through which he looks compassion on this world. Yours are the feet with which he walks to do good. Yours are the hands, through which he blesses all the world. Yours are the hands, yours are the feet, yours are the eyes, you are his body. “With all of the problems that have come as the result of the Church’s priest scandal, it is very important that the laity work with religious to rebuild the Church,” she said. “The Diocesan Pastoral Council is just the beginning of this process and I am very honored to be part of the process.” She added she believes we are all called to serve and spread the joy of Christ in our actions. “I feel called to be involved with spreading the Good News within our church and community,” Enders said. “If I don’t participate with church activities, I am not doing what God has called us to do. We just need to take the time to listen to God’s whisper that guides us in life.” Bossie-Maddox, of Char- leston, is on the Justice and Peace Committee and will sit on the DPC for two years. For more than 50 years Bossie-Maddox has attended St. Anthony Parish in Charleston. Her giving heart and selfless compassion made volunteering a natural fit for her. She taught faith formation classes, while her kids were growing up; headed up the youth group; worked bingo; served fish dinners; and organized the Christmas play and May crowning. To this day she sings in the choir, coordinates funerals and weddings at the church, and volunteers as the event organizer for the church Mardi Gras and Wine tastings. Before the pandemic she helped plan and host Faith, Food, and Fellowship after Mass on Sundays. She stepped up to help the church by volunteering as a part time parish secretary and even took the priests from India assigned to St. Anthony’s under her wing, teaching them how to drive, where to get their Social Security Cards, and how and where to buy a dependable car. This doesn’t even complete the list of what she does and has done at her parish but looking at her long list of service it is evident her heart belongs to God and the Church. Her hope is others learn from her example, as well as the example of Bishop Brennan by reinstating this council. “If the Diocese is active the parishes will be active,” she said. “We can’t live in the past but can change the future. Any change that is meaningful must include all the parts. I get tired of hearing why we can’t do something, when we need more people to step up and just do it.”