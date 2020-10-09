‘Baby Bottle Boomerang’ Nets $4,000 for the Gabriel Project

Courtesy Photo Knights of Columbus Carroll Council #504 Life Director Mark Basich (left) and Carroll Council Grand Knight Art Bertol (right) present a $4,000 check to Faith Hicks, Gabriel Project Northern Programs coordinator.

By Colleen Rowan WHEELING—Through the generous donations of parishioners from St. Joseph Cathedral, St. Michael Parish and St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling, $4,000 was raised for the Gabriel Project Northern Programs through the Knights of Columbus, Carroll Council No. 504 of Wheeling’s “The Baby Bottle Boomerang.” The presentation was made at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Wheeling Sept. 8. Carroll Council Life Director Mark Basich and Carroll Council Grand Knight Art Bertol presented a $4,000 check to Faith Hicks, Gabriel Project Northern Programs coordinator. The money was raised through “The Baby Bottle Boomerang,” which the Carroll Council started established in 2017. Since then, more than $21,000 has been raised for the Gabriel Project of West Virginia Hicks said the money will be used to assist babies in the Northern Programs Chapter area by meeting specific needs. “Our primary services are to be sure babies have safe space,” she said. “We will purchase safe sleep space and safe car space. We purchase our cribs locally at a discounted rate from Boscovs. We purchase pack n plays from Cribs for Kids located in Pittsburgh and we get the best deal on car seats from Walmart. These items ensure that all babies have a safe place to sleep and safe travels.” Life programs empower Knights to come together in service to the community and to vigorously defend life and the dignity of each human life at every stage of life, Carroll Council officials said. “The Knights of Columbus is an advocate for Pro-life and the Gabriel Project of West Virginia is a perfect fit for our support,” said Art Bertol, Carroll Council Grand Knight. “The Baby Bottle fund raising is such a clear connection to why the money is being raised. Everyone from our generous parishioners to the Knights feel very good about helping and assisting the Gabriel Project because the need is local and the money is so important to women and children in our communities.” The national baby bottle program first started in 2001, and consists of baby bottles being distributed to churches, and informing the people about the ministry and motivating them to help. The Gabriel Project of West Virginia was incorporated in 1997 by a small group of women in Wheeling, who were concerned for the welfare of low-income women and children in their community. After 23 years of service, the project has served about 50,000 families and young children with immediate, practical and compassionate assistance. In 2019, Carroll Council was able to generate $26,700 in donations to those in need through about 1,800 volunteer man-hours of service. “The Knights of Columbus are welcoming new members to our good and great Catholic Men’s Fraternity,” members said. Learn more about the Knights of Columbus at: http://www.kofc.org/secure/en/join/request-contact.html