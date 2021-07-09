Award-Winning Rose Window Afghan Raffle Will Help Fund Paving of Parish Parking Lot

CHESTER—The Sacred Heart Ladies Guild is raffling off an award-winning Rose Window Afghan, hand-crafted by parishioner Norma Harlan. Proceeds will be used to help fund the paving of the parish’s new parking lot. The afghan is 9 feet in diameter. Harlan wanted to donate the afghan for the raffle. The drawing will be Sunday, Aug. 15, at noon. The cost of the tickets is $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets. Members of the Ladies Guild will be selling tickets on the first and third weekend of each month after Mass. Tickets can also be purchased at the parish office during office hours. For more information, call (304) 387-3760 or the parish office at (304) 387-0198.