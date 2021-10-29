Assumption Parish in Keyser Welcomes Back Parish School of Religion Students in a Memorable Way

KEYSER—Assumption Parish in Keyser kicked off its new year of religious education with a Welcome Back party for students Oct. 24. Coordinated by Director of Religious Education Kelley Kuhn, the students found their classrooms, met their teachers and got reacquainted with their classmates. Each class then rotated through several activities which were held outside. There was a cake walk along with two games: one required them to balance a container of golf balls with their feet while each of them took turns removing their socks; the other required them to stack cups with just strings attached to a rubber band. “The kids had fun with the activities while learning a great lesson in the importance of cooperating, communicating and supporting each other,” said Kuhn. Everyone was then treated to donuts and snow cones in their choice of flavors: Biblical Blue Raspberry, Mother Mary Mango, Water & Wine Wedding Cake, or Church Bell Cherry! “We are blessed to have a vibrant program for the children of our parish. We are looking forward to an outstanding year of continued faith formation for our young people,” said Father Thomas Sebastian, CST, parish administrator. A total of 66 students registered for the 2021-2022 education year in pre-k/kindergarten through grade 12.