WASHINGTON (CNS)—The U.S. remains uncertain about the winner of the presidential race after Election Day, as a counting of the vote continues, showing Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead in electoral votes, but not by much. This was the latest at press time. By 3 p.m. Nov. 4, projected results from The Associated Press showed Biden ahead with 248 electoral votes compared to incumbent Republican President Donald Trump’s 214. To win, a candidate needs to reach 270. Results in Nevada as well as in states rich in electoral votes such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, remained unsettled with millions of votes still being counted Nov. 4. But it didn’t stop Trump from declaring an early victory and making comments about getting the Supreme Court involved, prompting outcry from Republicans and Democrats. Mail-in votes postmarked by Election Day are accepted in several states and many are typically counted in the hours or days after the election. Biden urged calm. “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who has won this election,” Biden said to a group of his supporters gathered at a drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware.