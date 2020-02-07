By Colleen Rowan

CHARLESTON—Each year, people from all walks of life and religious denominations from across West Virginia come together in Charleston to call for an end to abortion and for the protection of life from conception to natural death at the annual Pro-Life Rally.

This year’s rally will be held at the West Virginia State Capitol Feb. 24. The rally is sponsored each year by West Virginians for Life (WVFL), which said that this year’s gathering is a chance to show support for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (HB 4007/SB231) and the Options in Living Wills Bill.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act passed the Senate Judicary Committee Feb. 4 and will go to the Senate floor for readings. The act will enact requirements that a baby born alive during an abortion must be afforded “the same degree” of care that would apply “to any other child born alive at the same gestational age,” including transportation to a hospital; and mandatory reporting of violations. The measure does not dictate bona fide medical judgments nor require futile measures, WVFL officials said. Instead, the bill requires that babies born alive during abortions are treated in the same manner as those who are spontaneously born prematurely. It also calls for discipline and potential loss of license by the West Virginia Board of Medicine. In addition, the act provides a civil cause of action to women who are harmed by violations of the act.

“West Virginians for Life thanks the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee for voting in favor of the Born-Alive Bill and sending it to the Senate floor for the desire to protect the lives of West Virginia infants,” said WVFL President Wanda Franz in a statement Feb. 4.

Highlights of the rally will include meeting with one’s legislators from 10-11 a.m.; and an introduction in the House/Senate Galleries when session begins at 11 a.m.

The gathering will also inlcude a prayer processional preceding the rally in which participants will carry small, white crosses in memory of babies killed by abortion.

“The crosses we carry will represent aborted babies. According to the latest figures from National Right to Life, roughly 2,500 unborn babies in the U.S. are lost to abortion each day,” WVFL officials said.

The prayer processional will begin at 11:30 a.m. The rally will be at noon outside on the north steps of the Capitol. Pariticpants may register in the lower rotunda and will receive a free T-shirt from 9-10 a.m.

“WVFL is … the voice for the unborn in West Virginia,” the organization states on its website, and invites all to participate in this year’s rally.

For more information, contact WVFL at (304) 594-9845 or visit the organization’s website at wvforlife.org.