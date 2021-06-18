Annual Mass and Appreciation Dinner Brings Deacons Together with Bishop Brennan

By Colleen Rowan MORGANTOWN—Held in honor of St. Ephrem, a fourth century deacon and a doctor of the church, the annual Mass an appreciation dinner for deacons was held in Morgantown June 10. The event offered the deacons as well as their wives the chance for fellowship at St. Francis de Sales Church. Gathering with them for the annual event was Bishop Mark Brennan, who celebrated Mass for the group and shared a meal with them afterwards. “This was my first opportunity to join my fellow deacons at the St. Ephrem Mass and dinner,” said Deacon Harry K. Evans, permanent deacon at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Beckley. “I was honored to serve with Bishop Mark as deacon of the word and I was most impressed with the list of deceased deacons that I read at the prayer of the faithful. It was good that we gave them this prayerful recognition and remember them in our gatherings. I certainly enjoyed the fellowship and the food…it was certainly worth the trip.” Deacon Dennis Nesser, J.C.L., permanent deacon at Christ the King Parish in Dunbar who also serves in the tribunal, was happy to be able to gather with his fellow deacons and Bishop Brennan. “It is always an honor and a pleasure to be with the bishop,” he said. “This was our first gathering as deacons with our bishop to celebrate St. Ephrem in several years. Seeing the many deacons there, older and younger than myself, gave me a real sense of continuity in this ministry. The wives who attended were also a wonderful support for us.” Also gathering with the deacons and concelebrating the Mass was Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E., and Msgr. Anthony Cincinnati, pastor of St. Francis de Sales parish. The dinner immediately followed the Mass at the parish hall. A total of 39 deacons faithfully serve in the diocese. In all corners of the state, they provide out- reach to the poor, minister to individuals in prison, work with young people, visit the sick, and assist priests in parishes. The diocese also has 10 retired deacons who serve when needed. There are also 22 men in formation for the permanent diaconate for the diocese.

Courtesy Photo

Bishop Mark Brennan celebrates Mass for deacons of the diocese at St. Francis de Sales Church in Morgantown June 10