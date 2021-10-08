All Invited to Rosary Congress in Fairmont

By Colleen Rowan “Come join us for any or all of this beautiful day!” Father Jojan Joseph, CST, said as he invited all to the 12-hour long Rosary Congress Oct. 15 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Fairmont. Father Joseph is pastor of the parish. “Join us to celebrate and honor the Blessed Virgin Mary, the patroness of our parish,” officials of the parish said. “The month of October is traditionally dedicated to honor Mother Mary. One of the most powerful ways we do this is through praying the rosary. …we will gather to honor Mother Mary in a beautiful way.” Immaculate Conception’s rosary congress will begin with Mass at 8 a.m. followed by Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament. Adoration will continue throughout the day with the rosary being prayed aloud by two volunteers at the start of each hour until the closing Mass at 7:30 p.m. The parish also announced an added element of its rosary congress to coincide with the Year of St. Joseph and the Year of Families. “This day we will consecrate all families to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and will pray through her intercession for the end of pandemic and peace in our families and in the world,” parish officials said. National rosary congresses gather the Catholic faithful to pray for life; reparation for sins; and for peace in cities, the nation, and world. Immaculate Conception is the third parish in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston to participate. St. Francis de Sales Parish in Bleckley will hold a daylong rosary congress Oct. 13. Plans are to pray the rosary at the beginning of each hour of Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament that day, beginning after the 8:30 a.m. Mass at approximately 9 a.m. until the 6:30 p.m. Mass that evening. Those not able to be present at St. Francis de Sales Church for one of the rosaries that day are encouraged to join in the effort by praying the rosary on their own at some point during the day, parish officials said. St. John University Parish in Morgantown held a rosary congress Oct. 6, praying for the intercession of the Blessed Mother. The rosary congresses are being held at churches throughout the world in observance of October, the Month of the Holy Rosary and Respect Life Month.