Courtesy Photo It’s a tradition in the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston for students and teachers to get all decked out in green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Pictured at right are second graders from Ss. Peter and Paul School in Oak Hill. They are, from left, Maggie Campbell, Kennedy O’Neal, Tripton Kiliany, Caroline Swank, and Adalyn Queen. Ss. Peter and Paul School is now enrolling pre-kindergarten through sixth grade for the 2021-2022 school year.