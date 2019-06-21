By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—Archbishop William E. Lori, apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, appointed Alex Nagem as interim CFO (chief financial officer) for the diocese June 20. In this new role, Nagem will oversee day to day operations of the Finance Office until a search for a permanent CFO begins under the administration of a new bishop.

“I would like to thank Archbishop Lori, Bryan Minor (delegate for administrative affairs for the diocese), the Finance Council and the consultors,” Nagem said. “I thank them for their trust in me.”

Nagem has worked for the church in West Virginia for 19 years beginning as finance director for Catholic Community Services, which is now Catholic Charities West Virginia, where he served for five years. He then became comptroller of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston then finance director for Risk Management for Parishes and Schools for the diocese.

Reflecting on his career, Nagem said that working for the church has been a great blessing in his life. “I’ve been in public practice as a CPA, partner in a firm, I’ve worked in industry, but there was always something missing,” he said. “Here, even though we’re dealing with finances and accounting issues, it’s nice to know that we’re doing something that’s in direct relation to God’s work.”

Nagem commended his co-workers in the Finance Office on the great work that they do every day. He said they have always worked together well in the Finance Office with other departments, schools and parishes. This is just a continuation with Nagem as the interim CFO. Nagem received his Bachelor of Arts in business administration and Bachelor of Science in accounting from West Liberty State College (now West Liberty University). He has also had continuing education in his field. He is a CPA (certified public accountant) and a member of the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and is a Certified Global Management Accountant. He previously served as an adjunct professor at Wheeling Jesuit University teaching accounting and finance on an undergraduate and graduate level.

Nagem and his wife Lori are members of the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. His greatest accomplishment, he said, “is being married to the same young lady who I have dated for over 31 years, and raising two daughters (Nicole and Jessica) who are now married and are both professionals in the medical field.”

Nagem said that he is honored to serve as the diocese’s interim CFO, and wants to help the church moved forward and continue her ministry.