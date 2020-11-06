WHEELING—Advent can be such a beautiful, prayerful season if we allow ourselves the time of preparing our hearts for the Lord. At the beginning of this Advent Season, the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling invites everyone to attend an Advent Parish Mission — three evenings of inspiring talks, prayer, music, and the opportunity for the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Father Adam Potter, a priest of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, will present the Advent Parish Mission on the theme: “Rediscovering Joy”. This is also a very fitting time to reach out to all those who have left the practice of the faith as we experience the joyful expectation and renewal brought about by the birth of the Savior. The three-night Advent Parish Mission begins on Sunday, Nov. 29 and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the cathedral. Each evening begins at 6 p.m. All are welcome!