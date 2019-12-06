Advent Gatherings & More around the Diocese

Martina Hart Photo/The Catholic Spirit

On the first Sunday of Advent, Dec. 1, Susan Aiello lights a candle on the Advent wreath at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston.

Blessed Sacrament Parish in South Charleston with have a Blue Christmas Dec. 8th at 3 p.m. “Our Blue Christmas Prayer Service offers prayers of support and comfort to those who experience sadness during the holidays. Our parish community gathers to share the Christ Child’s gifts of peace and hope to everyone, including those not of our faith community. All are invited, especially those: grieving the loss of a loved one; who suffer with PTSD; struggling with pain and illness; who are lonely without family during the holidays; who wish to offer love & support to these brothers and sisters in Christ.”

Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarksburg began a four-week Advent Bible Study “Have Yourself a ‘Mary’ Little Christmas,” Nov. 25. The series will continue on Mondays of Advent from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Immaculate Conception Parish Center.

Our Lady of Grace Parish in Romney will have Lessons and Carols Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., featuring Christmas hymns, carols and Scripture readings.

At Sacred Heart Parish in Williamson, the Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring “Breakfast with Santa,” Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.

St. Agnes Parish in Charleston will be hosting Festival Guadalupano (Festival of Our Lady of Guadalupe) on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The Procession will begin at 10:30 p.m. and the Mass will begin at 11 p.m. The entire event is in Spanish.

An Advent mission conducted by the Franciscan friars from Steubenville, Ohio, will be held at St. Anthony Parish in Follansbee, on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. The theme for the Advent Mission is “Peace for the people of Good Will” (Lk. 2:14). Confessions will be on on each of these days at 5 p.m. Recitation of the rosary at 5:30 p.m. Advent reflection during the Mass at 6 p.m. Simple supper after the Mass at 6:45 p.m.

St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town will have Seniors Lunch & Confessions at noon Dec. 11. Lunch will be followed by sacrament of penance from 1-3 p.m. RSVP required. Call the parish office at (304) 725-5558. On Dec. 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosary & Mañanitas will be held at 3 a.m., followed by Mass. Celebration breakfast of tamales and Mexican hot cocoa.

St. John the Evangelist Parish in Summersville will have an Advent Retreat Dec. 16-17 at 7 p.m. facilitated by Deacon Randy Redington of the Apostolate on Family Consecration in Bloomingdale, Ohio. Free admission!

At St. Michael Parish in Wheeling, “Waiting for Jesus with Mary,” an Advent parish retreat led by Sister Agnes Therese Davis, TOR, from Our Lady of Sorrows Monastery, Toronto, Ohio, will be held Dec. 8 from 1-4 p.m. There will be silent adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament, a talk and evening prayer. The parish will hold Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. There will be singing and readings from Sacred Scripture in preparation for the celebration of the birth of our Lord.

St. Sebastian Parish in Kingwood and its Missions of St. Zita in Masontown and St. Edward the Confessor in Terra Alta will have Rosemary’s Thyme at the Preston Country Club at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Father Andy Switzer will present the Document Divine Revelation and how the Church understands Sacred Scripture. On Dec. 16, 6 p.m.: LOS POSADAS, Will Mary & Joseph find room at the Inn? Join in for caroling, food and festivities at Rosemary’s Thyme. Bishop Mark Brennan will also be present. All money will go towards a cause for those in need.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Berkeley Springs has a Parish Advent Retreat with confession throughout the retreat Dec. 20-22. Homilies at the weekend Masses are part of the conference-talk. Friday, Dec. 20: First conference is 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21: Mass at 9 a.m., second conference is 9:30-11 a.m., confession at 3:45 p.m., Vigil Mass at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22: Confession at 8:45 a.m., Mass at 9:15 a.m. All homilies during Masses are continuation or part of the conference. The theme of the retreat is: “Asceticism and Joy: Preparing Oneself for the Gift of Christmas.”

The Parkersburg Vicariate invites all to: “Join us for a four-day Advent Mission to explore the vision and mission of the Catholic Church, deepen your personal relationship with Christ, and become a more integral part of your parish.” This event will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church, Parkersburg. No registration necessary. No cost to attend. Schedule: Sunday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m. Mission Concert; Monday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Mission Talk; Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Mission Talk; Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Mission Finale.