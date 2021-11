WHEELING—The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling invites all to attend “Prepare the Way of the Lord: Longing for a Savior” — an Advent Evening of Reflection on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. Led by Father Adam Potter, a young priest and vibrant speaker from the Diocese of Pittsburgh, this special evening of prayer, music, and reflection is a perfect opportunity to take time out of the busy holiday season and focus on the real meaning of Advent. Everyone is invited!