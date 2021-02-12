Adopt-A-Crusader Program Provides the Gift of a Catholic Education

WHEELING—Pay it forward with Corpus Christi School’s Adopt-A-Crusader program. Funds raised for this program will go to the gap of tuition still needed for the 2020-2021 school year. Corpus Christi is located in Wheeling. Many CCS families receive assistance from scholarships distributed both merit-based and need-based to eligible students. Even with these scholarships dollars, families are still in need of tuition assistance! So, what can one do to help with this gap of tuition? Pay it forward this year with a donation to allow these students to receive the gift of a Catholic education. No gift is too small and all gifts are tax-deductible. “As an alumni, parent, grandparent or just someone who cares about Catholic education YOU can make a difference in our FUTURE,” school officials said. Those who would like to give the gift of Catholic education this year, may drop their contribution off to the Corpus Christi Parish office, in the church collection box, mail it in to 1512 Warwood Ave, or visit our secure online giving site at https:// corpuschristiwheeling.com/giving/. Please be sure to mark Adopt-A-Crusader on contribution. “Thank you for your support!”