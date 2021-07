Bishop Mark Brennan is pictured with the leadership of Fairmont Catholic Grade School. Next to the bishop are Father Joseph M. Konikattil, designated pastor of the school, and Principal Diane Burnside. Also pictured are Joyce Evans, director of Curriculum and Instruction, and her husband Donnie Evans, at left; and Tom Mainella, a member of school advisory council, and Maika Merriman, PTO president, at right.

Courtesy Photo