A Pastoral Letter on Life Issues from Bishop Brennan

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

Why have we been wearing face masks for many months and staying six feet apart? Why have we followed intensely the development and distribution of effective vaccines? Why do we abhor the violence and bloodshed in our homes, on our city streets and in the US Capitol? Have not the Coronavirus pandemic and recent violent events given our generation an opportunity to reflect seriously on the value we place on human life?

We instinctively realize that our lives and those of others matter, but it is useful to consider why. First of all, our life is pure gift. We did nothing to deserve it; we did not earn it; we could not demand it. It was simply given to us. For us who are religious, we believe this gift comes from God, who directly infuses an immortal soul in us and indirectly creates our body by means of our parents.

Secondly, as followers of Christ, we, along with Jews and many others, believe that each human being is made in the image and likeness of God. Human beings reflect God’s wisdom, power and beauty not only through our ability to reason, our free will and our spiritual faculties but also by how we employ our bodies to create everything from buildings and roads to satellites and works of art. All of creation reflects the attributes of God but we human beings are the crown of God’s creative work in the visible universe. The lives of such marvelous beings should be protected and given the opportunity to flourish. So, because all lives matter, we wear masks, wash our hands, wait for our turn to be vaccinated and deplore violence.

Apart from the threats posed by the Coronavirus and social violence, there are other serious threats to the lives of human beings. January each year brings the anniversary of one such threat. On January 22, 1973, I was at dinner with an American couple in Rome when we received word of the US Supreme Court’s decision legalizing abortion. At that dinner was a priest, Fr. Bernard Haring, a well-known moral theologian who had served as a medic in the German army in the Second World War. All of us were appalled at the Court’s decision. Fr. Haring said, “How could this happen in America? It was your country that freed the world from the barbarity of Hitler. How could America allow abortion on demand?”

Almost fifty years after that decision, our country is still deeply divided over abortion. A Pew Research Center survey, released August 29, 2019, showed that, while a majority of Americans did not want Roe vs. Wade overturned, only 27% thought abortion should be legal in all cases – precisely the regime now in place. There is a social consensus that Roe vs. Wade went too far. There is considerable room for modifying current abortion practice. Don’t expect this issue to go away.

Abortion is a direct assault on the life of the unborn child, whose Author ultimately is God. Even in very difficult circumstances (I have dealt with some of them), it is always objectively a grave evil. Without judging the subjective culpability of the mother and any man or woman involved in the abortion – for many circumstances may lessen or increase their responsibility – the abortion always results in a dead baby. It is so unjust to the child. Even in the rare case of a pregnancy resulting from rape – as hard as it is for the woman to have to bear a child conceived in a violent act – one must ask: why should the child be given the death penalty for what the father did?

When I returned from Rome I went on the second March for Life in 1975 in Washington, DC, and I have been on many since then. This year I will not go, as most activities connected to the March are being done virtually. A series of virtual Holy Hours will be led by our nation’s bishops, including me, on Friday, January 29, at 5:00 AM. Get up and join me! (I urge West Virginians not to travel to Washington while the pandemic rages but to take part virtually in the event and to pray for the unborn, their parents and our public officials.)