A Letter from Bishop Brennan

Dear Faithful of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese,

It is with prayerful gratitude and a thankful heart that I reach out to you today. As our parishes begin to reopen, I have resumed the celebrations of Confirmation for our young people—affording me the great opportunity to travel our state, meet with you, and celebrate the Sacraments. One thing is clear in my travels, the faithful of this Diocese continue to step up in support of one another during the pandemic.

I want to say thank you to all of those who are volunteering at Mass, to those delivering food and medical supplies to those in need, to those ministering to the faithful, and to the countless parishioners who have continued to give financially to their parish. Your gifts have enabled each parish to meet some of their most pressing needs at this time and I cannot thank you enough.

There are so many of you that are doing so many things for the good of our state. From parishioners at Holy Redeemer in Spencer who are putting together food baskets and donating them to those in need, to the group in the Eastern Panhandle who are making and donating face masks. These are just some of the ways that our parishioners have joined together during the pandemic to care for those in need. I see the work of the Jesus Christ in all of these actions and it gives me peace knowing that the people of West Virginia will rise above the turmoil and become a better, stronger and more faith-filled people.

These are certainly challenging times, as we suffer through a global pandemic, political unrest, and racial tensions while still feeling the side effects of the misdeeds of our former Bishop. I am reminded of the following passage from John 16:33: “I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” This is very much applicable today. Although we are experiencing tribulations, we have comfort in knowing that the Holy Spirit is with us every step of the way, guiding us to peace and safety.

Thank you for continuing to support your parish through your prayers, through your volunteering, and through your Sunday giving. Because of you, we are able to minister to the faithful here in West Virginia. Our parishes are operating in an entirely new environment with restrictions on gatherings, cleaning protocols, and a shift seemingly overnight from paper bulletins and giving envelopes to emails, social media and online giving.

The parishes and missions in our Diocese are our spiritual homes. Thankfully, because of the Paycheck Protection Program, our parishes, missions and Catholic schools were able to continue to pay salaries to their employees, as well as cover some other costs related to the pandemic. However, because Mass attendance still cannot be what it was prior to the pandemic, some parishes are struggling financially. Your offertory gifts have allowed them to continue to provide services and ministries in this time of uncertainty. I thank those of you who have continued to give weekly, whether you mailed a check or made your gift online.

I recognize that this may be a very difficult time for you and your loved ones. Many are struggling financially, physically, and mentally. And so too are our priests. These men have dedicated their lives to the care of faithful through the celebration of the Sacraments, and for too long, they were unable to do that. Even now that Masses have resumed, it is not at full capacity, like it was prior to the pandemic. Thank you for the support you have given them, and I encourage you to keep praying for them as they remember you at the Altar of the Lord.

Please continue to pray for our Diocese. We are continuing to provide so many needed services, following health and safety guidelines. As we all adapt to the new ways of being together, thank you for your patience and understanding.

Thank you for being compassionate, merciful, and generous. In these difficult times, may we continue to support one another as followers of Christ. Together we will be Christ’s light to others during these times of tribulation.

Entrusting you to the care of Mary, Mother of the Church and St. Joseph, Patron of our Diocese, I remain,

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan