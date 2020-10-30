A Letter from Bishop Brennan

October 30, 2020

Dear Brothers in Christ,

You may or may not have heard of the Knights of Columbus, the largest Catholic men’s organization in the world. Let me tell you why I became a Knight and why I encourage you to consider becoming one.

The Knights of Columbus are not just another “club.” They are Catholic men committed to living out their faith in practice. They engage in numerous good works as the fruit of their faith, works such as support for seminarians, prolife activities, help to Catholic schools, and aid to the handicapped.

My father joined Msgr. Lackey Council at St. Joseph’s, Martinsburg, WV, in the 1980’s and later helped found Our Lady of Guadalupe Council at St. John Neumann Church, Gaithersburg, MD, in the 1990’s. When he needed treatments for cancer, my brother and I brought him to the hospital, but on some days neither of us was free to go. Who brought him? His brother Knights. I realized that their commitment to fraternity, unity and charity was not mere words; they lived it.

I became a Knight in Washington, DC, and convinced some men of my parish to join, too, as a way to develop their spirituality and Catholic identity. Once transferred to Gaithersburg, MD, I oversaw the formation of a new Council in my parish, St. Martin of Tours, and happily served as its chaplain.

We men need to band together and work with one another to serve God and our neighbor. President John Kennedy reminded us: “On earth God’s work must truly be our own.” The Knights of Columbus are an excellent way to be formed as brothers in Christ and to do God’s work on earth.

Knights must be practicing Catholics at least eighteen years of age. I urge you to consider becoming a Knight of Columbus. The Knights of Columbus have made it easy to join by going on-line at KOFC.org and click on JOIN US or contact any of the 3 individuals listed below for more information.

Paul Niedbalski, State Deputy, 304-545-5100; ginooffice@aol.com

Harry Helmick, Membership Chair, 304-295-7097; helmickhp@yahoo.com

Sam Gross, On-line Membership Chair, 304-545-4329; hawkeye221@aol.com

May the Lord bless you as you live your faith!

Fraternally in Christ,

Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan

Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston