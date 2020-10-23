A Joyful Return to School Mass for Sacred Heart Students in Charleston

October 23, 2020 - Featured

Courtesy Photo After seven months away, Sacred Heart Grade School students in Charleston were able to gather together for scbool Mass Oct. 16 at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston. Fifth-graders are pictured above (masked and socially distant) in the basilica while students in grades one through four watched a livestream of the Mass in their classrooms. Each grade will take turns gathering in the basilica for the school Masses. The school community is grateful and joyful to be together!

