A Joyful Return to School Mass for Sacred Heart Students in Charleston

Courtesy Photo After seven months away, Sacred Heart Grade School students in Charleston were able to gather together for scbool Mass Oct. 16 at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston. Fifth-graders are pictured above (masked and socially distant) in the basilica while students in grades one through four watched a livestream of the Mass in their classrooms. Each grade will take turns gathering in the basilica for the school Masses. The school community is grateful and joyful to be together!