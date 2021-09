Bishop Mark E. Brennan celebrated the Sacrament of Confirmation at the Church of the Ascension in Hurricane Sept. 19. In the front row, from left, are Khalil Ramey, Alfred Biju, Bishop Brennan, Shayla-Jayne Marshall, and Adam Rock. In the second row, from left, are Spencer Macko, Elise Pye, Tiffany Cochran, Carson Schoen, and Carolina Leachman, director of Religious Education at the parish. In the back, from left, are Father Bill Matheny, pastor, and Tanner Westfall. Wendy Cochran Photo