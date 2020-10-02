A Grandmother’s Story of Open Adoption

By Beth Zarate

We never imagined we would ever have to hear the deep uncontrollable sobbing of our 16-year-old son, we never knew it was possible to experience loss at such depth, to feel the world fall apart around us. On Sept 12th, 1998 my family gathered and wept as my 16-year-old son signed over his parental rights to our first grand baby. Our hearts were breaking — yet in his infinite wisdom God was opening our world to an incredible love story.

Isabelle Faith came into the world, blonde and precious, healthy and beautiful, in a hospital suite complete with her birth family and adoptive family. To- gether we would cherish her and watch her grow into an amazing young woman, the smart and ener- getic engineering student she is today. My son’s picture would al- ways be in her room — he would at- tend her baptism, her birthdays, vacation with her adoptive family, cheer at her high school gradu- ation and she would be a brides- maid in his wedding.

Today he calls her Belle, his first born angel, she calls him Rick, and they talk often. Rick knows Belle loves him and adoption was the right choice…. he enjoys a great re- lationship with Belle’s adoptive parents David and Linda and har- bors immense gratitude for them and their unwavering commit- ment to “open adoption.” He loves Belle’s older sister Emily, also from an open adoption. David and Linda are amazing people and par- ents, we see the beauty and love of God in them and they have blessed us immeasurably. To be clear, they did all the hard work, all the par- enting, all the sleepless nights, all the nurturing.

Open adoption is honest, it is shared love, and like Christ’s sacrifice for us an expression of the depth of God’s love for his children. It honors the heroism and bravery birth parents display when they place their child with a loving family through adoption. It honors the commitment of adoptive parents to give their child every opportunity to know their complete life story — gracious enough to share and choosing the best for their child.