A Different Look for Christmas Amid Pandemic

With Capacity Limitations, Some Parishes Requiring Reservations for Christmas Masses

By Colleen Rowan The COVID-19 pandemic will affect the celebration of Advent and Christmas, Bishop Mark Brennan said in his Nov. 23 letter to the faithful, “but we will celebrate them!” The beautiful Masses of these seasons will have a different look this year, but the faith of the people remains the same. “Masks and hand sanitizers and physical distancing cannot stop us from expressing our faith and joy in the Lord,” the bishop wrote. “They actually allow us to gather for worship in a safe manner, considerate of those with whom we worship.” With just a few weeks left, preparation for Christmas Masses is underway across the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston by priests and parish staff. Plans do vary. That which may be ideal for one parish, is not for another. Their ultimate goal, however, is to bring the faithful together in the celebration of the birth of our Savior as safely as they can. Many parishes are requiring parishioners to preregister or make reservations for Christmas Masses. This is being conducted online, with sign-up sheets in churches, calling into the parish offices, and other ways. “We have been taking registrations since we returned to Mass in May,” said Father Bill Matheny, pastor of Ascension Parish in Hurricane. “We keep a seating chart. It helps the greeters. Also, if a parishioner does test positive for the virus, we know who sat near that person.” The parish will require reservations for its Christmas Masses at 2, 5, and 8 p.m. Christmas Eve, and 10 a.m. Christmas Day. Also requiring reservations is Huntington’s Our Lady of Fatima Parish, which also has made changes to its normal Christmas Mass schedule with new times and an additional Mass. While seating capacity in Our Lady of Fatima Church is normally about 400, the parish is limiting attendance at each Christmas Mass to about 125 to ensure proper distancing. “Due to the limited capacity, we are also requiring advance registration (reservations) for the Masses,” said Father Paul Yuenger, pastor. The parish began taking reservations for Christmas in mid November. Father Yuenger said parishioners will be informed they may or may not be seated in their “usual” seats because of the limited capacity, to assure proper distancing, and for optimal seating arrangement for those registered and present. Parishes that are requiring registration or reservations are trying to make it as easy as possible for their members. St. Brendan Parish in Elkins will be providing many ways to achieve this with one of their own taking the lead. “We have a parishioner who assists us with our website and facebook page,” parish officials said. “He will be setting up online sign-up sheets for all the Christmas Masses, and we will have sheets available in the parish office for those who prefer to or do not have access to the Internet.” St. Brendan’s Mission of St. Patrick’s in Coalton will be doing the same. St. Brendan’s capacity limit is 70 people per Mass, while St. Patrick’s is limited to just 30. Father Sebastian Devasya’s two parishes of Sacred Heart in Bluefield and Sacred Heart in Princeton have different plans in place. Bluefield’s Sacred Heart has installed a closed-circuit television in the parish hall to accommodate overflow during the Christmas season. The parish will not require reservations for Christmas Masses, but its sister Parish of Sacred Heart in Princeton is taking reservations for Christmas Masses. This is being conducted via SurveyMonkey, e-mails or calls into the church office. The Princeton parish also has a closed-circuit television in the narthex to accommodate any overflow due to seating restrictions. “After much discussion, our Bluefield liturgy committee opted not to implement a reservation system, but to direct any overflow into our parish hall with a closed-circuit television and appropriate social distancing accommodations,” Father Devasya said. “In between Bluefield and Princeton, we have offered options for our people to choose.” “We are profoundly grateful to publicly celebrate Christmas this year!” Father Devasya said. “As we enter the Advent Season and begin our preparations, we are mindful of the needs of our people, especially as it relates to participation in the Christmas Masses. We are diligently working to provide both safe and spiritual Christmas celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Due to the unusual circumstances,” he continued, “and for the safety of our people, we will be taking extra precautions to comply with the attendance mandate and ensure we have proper social distancing.” The Mass schedule is: Bluefield, Sacred Heart Parish, Christmas Eve 2 and 5 p.m.; and Christmas Day 9 a.m. At Princeton, Sacred Heart Parish, Christmas Eve, 4 and 7 p.m.; and Christmas Day midnight and 11 a.m. Like Sacred Heart in Bluefield, a number of other parishes in the diocese will not be requiring reservations or registration for Christmas Masses. However, capacity limitations remain in effect. After discussions with pastoral council members and staff, Very Rev. Paul Wharton, V.F., said the consensus is that St. Francis de Sales Parish in Beckley will not require reservations for Christmas Masses. Father Wharton, who is pastor of the parish and vicar forane of the Beckley Vicariate, said a possible problem with taking reservations in the ongoing pandemic is that some who reserve seats may not show up without letting the parish know ahead of time. “The recent increases in new Covid-19 cases is causing people to consider whether to go out or stay home,” he said. For many, this could be a last minute decision. With this in mind and to accommodate increased attendance at Christmas, the parish has made enhancements at the church to allow seating in an overflow area. However, capacity limitations remain. The parish also plans to bring Christmas Mass to parishioners’ computer and TV screens. All of this has been made possible through a grant from a southern West Virginia charitable foundation. “We have purchased equipment to not only livestream Mass on the Internet, but to show it in the hall beneath the church,” Father Wharton said. “This allows more people to be on site and receive Communion.” Arrangements have also been made to record the 7 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass to be broadcast once or twice on WOAY-TV Oak Hill-Beckley-Bluefield on Christmas Day as many St. Francis de Sales parishioners do not have Internet access for the livestream. St. Margaret Mary Parish in Parkersburg is not requiring reservations either, but has prepared for a possible increase in attendance with the addition of an early 2:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass. Very Rev. Steven Vallelonga, V.F., pastor of St. Margaret Mary’s who also serves as vicar forane of the Parkersburg Vicariate, said that with physical distancing the church’s capacity is nowhere near its normal 350; and for each of the Christmas Masses, seating will be for 125 people maximum. Father Vallelonga said this includes the children’s chapel, organ loft, and vestibule. Although neighboring St. Michael Parish in Vienna is not requiring reservations for its Christmas Masses, the parish is also readying for increased attendance and has plans in place. “We have ushers that will seat folks as they enter and have set up chairs in our parish hall for overflow,” said Father John Gallagher, pastor. He emphasized that it has been noted in the parish bulletin and through announcements that once capacity is reached, the church doors will have to be closed. The schedule at St. Michael’s is 5 and 8 p.m. Christmas Eve Masses, and 10 a.m. and noon Masses Christmas Day. Other parishes reporting their plans include Our Lady of the Hills Parish in Elk View, which is preregistering, said Father Tijo George, pastor. His other Parish of St. Anthony’s in Charleston has added another Christmas Eve Mass at 10:30 p.m. St. Jude Parish in Glen Dale is taking reservations for Christmas Eve at 4:30 p.m. and Christmas Day at 10 a.m. Both Masses are limited to 80 people. St. Joseph Parish in Huntington will have three Masses on Christmas Eve, including a 5:30 p.m. Latin Low Mass; and four Masses on Christmas Day. Call the parish for times. “Because we are livestreaming the Masses there may be minimal decorations which have to be seen in the camera shot,” said Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer, V.F., pastor and vicar forane of the Charleston Vicariate. “Music will be more subdued as well.” The faithful are encouraged to check with their home parishes for their plans for Christmas Masses.