A Cause Without Cuisine underway in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG—For the second year, Catholic Charities West Virginia in Martins- burg is hosting an online auction fundraiser that will assist those in the community who are most in need of social services and other support. There are two ways to participate: visit https://catholiccharitieswv.org/ACauseWithout Cuisine to make a donation, while reading about the types of services being supported. Also, from Sept. 13-30, one can bid on his or her favorite items in the online silent auction at https://one.bidpal.net/CatholicCharitiesWest Virginia. All proceeds stay in the community to help provide direct assistance to those in need. Contact Siobhán Bertone for more information by calling (304) 267-8837, ext. 10.